President Donald Trump fired Chris Krebs, the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber chief who recently sad that the 2020 election was the ‘most secure ever.’

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud,” Trump said in a tweet Tuesday night. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

Krebs had told associates last week that he expected to be fired by the White House, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Last week, Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper via tweet and replaced him with Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Trump continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent despite offering zero proof that it was.