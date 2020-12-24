Taunton police on Thursday announced the death of Patrolman John Borges after a tough battle with COVID-19.
Borges was a 20-year veteran of the force.
“It is with deep sadness and sorrow that Chief Edward J. Walsh and the members of the Taunton Police Department inform you of the passing of Patrolman John Borges earlier today after a tough battle with Covid 19.
Patrolman Borges was a twenty year veteran of the Taunton Police Department, Search Manager for the SEMLEC Search and Rescue Team, a lead trainer for MEMA and active with the Civil Air Patrol. Ptlm. Borges loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served. Please take a moment to remember John and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”