Bristol Mom Charged in Two-Month-Old Infant’s Death

In the early hours of Friday, April 12, 2024, Bristol Police rushed to 26 Bayview Avenue 3rd floor, following a distress call concerning an unresponsive two-month-old infant. At approximately 4:37AM hrs, law enforcement, accompanied by Bristol Rescue, arrived at the scene to find the infant lying motionless on the bedroom floor.

Efforts to revive the infant were initiated promptly, but tragically, medical personnel on-site declared the child deceased. The devastating turn of events prompted an immediate investigation by the Bristol Police Department Detective Division to ascertain the cause of death.

Subsequently, authorities arrested 19-year-old Trista Thivierge, identified as the biological mother of the deceased infant. Thivierge faces serious charges in connection to the incident. She has been charged with 1 count of Child Endangerment and 1 count of Obstructing a Police Officer.

Following her arrest, Thivierge underwent arraignment proceedings at the Bristol Police Department Headquarters, presided over by a Bail Commissioner. She was granted release on $10,000 surety bail pending further legal proceedings. Thivierge is scheduled to make her appearance before the 6th District Court on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

