Four Guatemalan Nationals Charged in Multistate Retail Crime Spree Across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania

Four Guatemalan nationals have been indicted in federal court in Providence, Rhode Island, on charges of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and interstate transportation of stolen goods. The charges stem from their alleged involvement in a widespread scheme to steal and resell high-value products from home improvement stores and other retailers across multiple states, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

The accused individuals, identified as Marvin Estuardo Morales De Paz, 33, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 24, Sebastian Lajuj-Soloman, 30, and Jonathan Josue Amperez-Perez, 31, are alleged to have collaborated with others in defrauding Home Depot stores primarily in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. The stolen items included electrical wire, flooring, power tools, and other high-value merchandise.

According to court documents, law enforcement gathered evidence from various police departments and reviewed security camera footage from multiple retailers. Additionally, court-authorized searches of cellphones seized from Morales De Paz, Dayger-Enrique, and Amperez-Perez provided further incriminating evidence. It is estimated that the group, along with other co-conspirators, carried out more than 30 documented thefts. While fifteen Guatemalan nationals have been linked to the theft ring, not all are believed to have been actively involved in the criminal operations.

Authorities executed court-authorized search warrants on April 12, 2024, at residences in Cranston and Providence. The operation resulted in the seizure of stolen goods valued at $11,000 from Home Depot and Khols, $83,000 in cash, and a 2019 Ford F150 vehicle.

Morales De Paz, Dayger-Enrique, and Lajuj-Soloman were arrested in Rhode Island and appeared before a District Court Magistrate Judge, who ordered them detained in federal custody. Meanwhile, Amperez-Perez was apprehended in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Rhode Island to face charges.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

