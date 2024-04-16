Former Employee Arrested for Bomb Threat Against Taylor Farms in North Kingstown

A 42-year-old Providence man, Ramon Pica, was apprehended by North Kingstown Police on Tuesday following accusations of threatening to plant a bomb in his ex-employer’s vehicle.

The North Kingstown Police Department said that Pica was taken into custody after the Detective Bureau traced the threatening call back to him.

Reports from authorities indicate that on Tuesday at 11:37 a.m., Pica allegedly dialed Taylor Farms at Commerce Park Road, identifying himself as a previous employee, and proceeded to threaten to place an explosive device in his former supervisor’s car.

Promptly after the call, North Kingstown Police and Fire departments responded to the scene. Despite thorough searches utilizing K-9 units, no explosives were found.

Pica faces charges of making a false bomb threat. His arrest came after investigators successfully linked the call to him. Pica was arrested without incident.

