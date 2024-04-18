(Video) Massachusetts State Police Arrest Fall River Trio After High-Speed Pursuit

In a dramatic scene Wednesday afternoon, a high-speed pursuit concluded with the apprehension of three suspects in Berkley, Massachusetts. The chase, initiated by Massachusetts State Troopers, ensued after they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle following a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) notification.

The incident unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when troopers first encountered the stolen vehicle. Despite initial attempts to halt the vehicle, it evaded the stop and merged onto Route 79 northbound. Troopers pursued the vehicle for a brief period before it exited the highway onto local roads, prompting them to disengage.

Responding swiftly to the escalating situation, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing deployed Air 2 to provide aerial support. The flight crew successfully located and tracked the suspect vehicle as it traveled northbound on Route 24 in the vicinity of Exit 11. As the chase reached its climax, the vehicle turned into a loop subdivision in Berkley.

Seizing the opportunity, members of the Berkley Police Department swiftly moved to block both exits of the subdivision, effectively trapping the suspects inside. Within moments, all three occupants abandoned the vehicle and were swiftly apprehended.

The arrested individuals were identified as Alexia Springer, 21, and Lijah Fortes, 27, both residents of Fall River. They were charged with Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle. The driver, identified as Kobe West, 19, also from Fall River, faces a slew of charges including Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Driver’s License, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Police, Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding.

Notably, West was also wanted on five outstanding warrants for his arrest.

