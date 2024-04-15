Annual Aquidneck Island National Police Parade Set for May 5th, 2024

The Aquidneck Island National Police Parade is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 5th, 2024, showcasing a heartfelt tribute to law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The procession will commence with an opening ceremony at approximately 11:30 am in front of 317 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI, outside the Hampton Inn. The parade kicks off at 11:50 am as it embarks on its route towards Newport, heading south on Broadway, and concluding its journey in Washington Square.

This year’s parade honors the memory and service of three distinguished individuals: Hartford Police Detective Robert Garten, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on September 6th, 2023, following a motor vehicle accident; Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, who bravely served until his untimely passing on December 6th, 2023, also due to a motor vehicle accident; and Connecticut State Police K9 Broko, who valiantly protected his handler until his tragic demise on December 21st, 2023. Joining in the commemoration will be representatives from the Hartford Connecticut Police, Detective Robert Garten’s family, the Waltham Police, Officer Paul Tracey’s family, and other dignitaries.

The parade will honor the memory of the 136 officers who lost their lives in 2023 and in the line of duty in years past.

The festivities will begin with a dedication ceremony and the singing of the National Anthem. Spectators are encouraged to line the parade route, and a reviewing stand will be set up in Washington Square. Departments participating in the parade will be vying for awards in various categories, including best cruiser, best uniform, and best honor guard, with both first and second place distinctions up for grabs. Anticipated highlights of the event include the participation of over 30 police departments and the presence of more than 10 different bands.

The Aquidneck Island National Police Parade serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and offers an opportunity for the community to come together in appreciation and support. All are welcome to attend and pay tribute to these dedicated individuals.

