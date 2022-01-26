$3 Million Mega Millions Megaplier Ticket Sold in RI Last Night

Last night’s Mega Millions drawing resulted in a $3 million winning ticket sold in Rhode Island. The Quick Pick ticket matched five out five numbers to win the standard prize payout of $1 million. However, since the winner purchased the Megaplier feature for an additional dollar, the $1 million prize was multiplied by three, last night’s Megaplier number, to equal $3,000,000.

The winning ticket was purchased yesterday at Daily Stop Mart, 549 Charles St., Providence, at 6:29 p.m. The $3 million prize has yet to be claimed and Rhode Island Lottery officials look forward to cutting the check and congratulating the winner.

Rhode Island has had its fair share of high-tier Mega Millions winners over the years:

1/25/22

Mega Millions Megaplier

$3 million

8/20/21

Mega Millions Megaplier

$2 million

3/17/20

Mega Millions

$1 million

10/13/17

Mega Millions

$21 million

6/17/16

Mega Millions Megaplier

$5 million

Friday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $421 million. Tickets may be purchased up until 9:50 p.m. on the drawing night. Drawings take place at 11:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

