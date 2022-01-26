Seth Magaziner announces run for Congress

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is abandoning his run for Rhode Island Governor and will instead run for the 2nd Congressional District seat that is opening due to Congressman Jim Langevin’s retirement.

“The fight to preserve our democracy is the most sacred obligation of this generation and this is why I’ve decided to seek to represent the people of Rhode Island’s second congressional district in the United States House of Representatives,” Magaziner said in a press release. “National Republicans like Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy seek to divide America, undermine democracy, and appeal to the most chaotic, hateful and dangerous elements of their party. Rhode Island must do our part to ensure that they do not succeed.”

Magaziner lives on the east side of Providence which is in Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, however candidates are not required to live in the districts where they run.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!