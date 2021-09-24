Nirvana released ‘Nevermind’ 30 years ago today!

30 years ago today, September 24, 1991, Nirvana changed the face of music with the release of ‘Nevermind’. Their sophomore effort quickly knocked Michael Jackson from the top of the charts and made alternative music mainstream.

You couldn’t go anywhere without hearing these songs. It was a good time to be a music fan.

Here are a few of our favorites from that album.

Smells Like Teen Spirit

On A Plain

Breed

In Bloom

Come As You Are

Lithium

Something In The Way

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!