Nirvana released ‘Nevermind’ 30 years ago today!

30 years ago today, September 24, 1991, Nirvana changed the face of music with the release of ‘Nevermind’. Their sophomore effort quickly knocked Michael Jackson from the top of the charts and made alternative music mainstream.
You couldn’t go anywhere without hearing these songs. It was a good time to be a music fan.
Here are a few of our favorites from that album.
Smells Like Teen Spirit
On A Plain
Breed
In Bloom
Come As You Are
Lithium
Something In The Way
