Obituary: David F. Edes (1942-2024)

Det. Cpl. David F. Edes, (Ret) Middletown Police, 82, formerly of Newport, RI passed away in Winter Haven, FL on September 18, 2024.

Born in Newport, RI on June 26, 1942, he was the son of the late Henry and Emma (Romaine) Edes. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Tekulve) Edes, of Winter Haven, FL, two daughters, Karen Toti of N. Kingstown, RI (Alan) and Kendra Stinnett of Roanoke, TX (David); and a son, Providence Police Sgt. David Edes, II (Ret) of Southlake, TX (Tracy Tester). He leaves four granddaughters, Jessica (Doyle) Rider (Tom), Kelsey Toti (Jessie Jefferds), Emma and Hannah Edes and two great grandchildren, Maeve and Thomas Rider, IV. He was predeceased by grandson, Cross Toti.

He is survived by five brothers – Edward of Mission, TX, Peter of Pharr, TX, Robert and Paul of Newport, RI, Michael of Middletown, RI along with several nieces and nephews. His sister, Helen (Edes) Howard of Newport, RI predeceased him.

Mr. Edes attended St. Mary’s Elementary School, De La Salle Academy, Rogers High School, and Salve Regina University where he earned a BS Degree in Law Enforcement. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and is a member of the DAV. Following military service he joined the Newport Police Department. Mr. Edes subsequently became a Middletown Police Officer where he rose to Detective Cpl. and retired after 23 years. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He worked security at Newport Jai Alai for many years. He served on the Committee that successfully launched the first annual Aquidneck Island Police Parade. An enthusiastic sports figure throughout his life, he earned many trophies and honors in football, basketball and baseball. He organized St. Mary’s 8th grade team that took second place in the De La Salle Academy Fathers’ Club Tournament. He participated in and coached men’s softball in Newport and Middletown Leagues. A former member of Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club, he proudly won numerous tournaments, including the Bill Barry, the President’s Cup, Tournament of Champions, three-day 4th of July Scramble, and two trips to Disney World to participate in the Oldsmobile Scramble.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 27, 2024 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial with Military Honors, St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

