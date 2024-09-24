Obituary: Ronald Stephen Ribera, Sr. (1956-2024)

Ronald Stephen Ribera Sr., born August 17, 1956, in Newport, RI to Edna (Bidlack) and Francis Ribera. The youngest of 10 children, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2024, after a long and hard-fought battle with illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frankie and Danny, sisters Evelyn, Edna and Julie, as well as brothers in-law Francis, Ron, Charlie and George. He is survived by his adoring sisters Joyce, Charlotte, Gerri, Joanne and her husband Frank. His loving children, Lisa Ribera-Piszcz and her husband Tim, Christine Mello and her husband Jesse, Ann Ribera, Ronald Stephen Ribera Jr and his wife Leeanna, his ‘second son’ Joshua Perham and Michelle Lee Ribera. Grand children, Colby, Bethany, Devon, Xzavier, Kyle, Tyler, Alexander, Anastasia, Teddy, Tomas, Angel, Travis, Ronald Stephen Ribera III (Tripp), Ryland and Rowan, Great Grandchildren Devon Jr, Owen, Kayden and Levi. He was also known as the ‘Cool Uncle’ by many nieces and nephews.

Ron’s work ethic was strong which made him a hard worker all of his life, from shagging balls at Cardines as a young boy to retiring from the US Postal Service, often holding multiple jobs simultaneously. He was a welder at Electric Boat, custodian for Simon Properties as well as holding positions at several businesses around Aquidneck Island such as, the Shell Station on the Rotary, Bucci’s Package Store, Davis Movers, Mayflower Moving, Sears & Roebuck and the Sandcastle Inn.

Ron loved his home, Newport, from the train tracks on the Point to Cardines & Mudville, from Bucci’s to the Sportsman’s Club, from the 4th Street Diner to the Van Zandt pier, he was a Newporter through and through and loved the ocean. Ron was a lover of music especially classic rock and took pride in his extensive album collection. He had a warm and encompassing smile that he shared often. He loved camping in the White Mountains and swimming in the Pemi. He was a fan of the New England Patriots, yet his true passion was baseball, he played for years and was a coach and mentor to many. Ron was on cloud nine when the Boston Red Sox curse was finally broken.

Ron was loved by many and will be missed by all. Ron’s family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center as well as the Miriam Hospital’s ICU staff for providing such compassionate care to our father.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2024, with visitation from 8:30-9:30 AM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport. Burial St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, https://www.jimmyfund.org/.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

