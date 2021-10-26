“48 Hours” – The Station Nightclub Fire: What Happened and Who’s to Blame for the Disaster that Killed 100?

The Station nightclub fire occurred on the evening of February 20, 2003, at a Great White concert in West Warwick, RI killing 100 people and injuring 230.

On “48 Hours,” the club owners held responsible, Michael and Jeffrey Derderian, are telling their side of the story for the first time on television.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!