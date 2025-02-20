University of Rhode Island Approves Tuition Hike, Boosts Financial Aid

The University of Rhode Island is raising tuition for the 2025-26 academic year. The school’s Board of Trustees approved a 3.5% tuition hike for in-state and out-of-state students, along with a 0.7% increase in mandatory fees during its Feb. 13 meeting.

URI leaders say the adjustments are necessary to maintain academic excellence and student services. “We are dedicated to offering a high-quality education and robust student experience,” said Margo Cook, chair of the Board of Trustees.

To help offset costs, URI will boost its financial aid budget to an all-time high of $156 million, with more than 90% of students receiving some form of assistance. The university also recently launched the Schilling Scholars Program, which provides up to $20,000 per year for four years to high-achieving undergraduates.

URI, ranked the top public university in New England by The Wall Street Journal, also recently earned R1 research status in the latest Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, placing it among the nation’s top research institutions. The school enrolls more than 17,000 students across 200 degree programs.

URI reports that 90% of its graduates secure jobs or continue their education within six months of graduation.

