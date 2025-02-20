22 Years Later: The Station Nightclub Fire Still Haunts Rhode Island

It’s been 22 years since The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick turned a night of rock into a horrific inferno, killing 100 people and injuring 230 others.

The blaze erupted on Feb. 20, 2003, when Great White’s tour manager, Daniel Biechele, set off pyrotechnics inside the packed club. Flames tore through flammable soundproofing foam in seconds, turning the venue into a death trap. Panicked concertgoers rushed for the exits, but thick smoke and blocked pathways made escape impossible for many.

Biechele and club owners Jeffrey and Michael Derderian were hit with 200 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Biechele pleaded guilty, and both Derderians took no-contest deals. Biechele and Michael Derderian served time behind bars.

The disaster sparked tougher fire safety laws, mandating sprinkler systems and banning pyrotechnics in small venues. It also left a permanent scar on the Rhode Island community and beyond.

Today, the Station Fire Memorial Park stands on the site of the tragedy, honoring victims and survivors of that fateful night.

