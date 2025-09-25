Obituary: John Joseph Fucile III (1961-2025)

John Joseph Fucile III, of New Prague, Minnesota, formerly of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on September 13, 2025, surrounded by love. Born on January 7, 1961, in Newport, John lived with passion, humor, and a fierce, unconditional love for his family and friends.

At the center of John’s world was his family—his wife, Kit; his daughters, Kat (Bryce) and Katie (Samuel); and his four grandchildren, who lit up his heart. He delighted in being “Papa” and carried endless pride in watching them grow. His love for his family was the truest measure of his life, and that love will continue to ripple through generations.

John’s family was his anchor and his joy. He shared a lifelong bond with his mother, Jacquelyn Connelly Jones; his sisters, Maureen Behrns (Lynn) and Pamela McLaughlin (Patrick); and his brother, Edward Fucile (Ellen). Their laughter, loyalty, and love surrounded John throughout his life, and those connections remain part of the legacy he leaves behind.

He will be remembered for his fierce devotion to family, his loyalty as a friend, and the way he lit up every room with his humor and spirit. John had a gift for making people feel seen and valued, and he poured his heart into those he loved. His deep affection for the family’s dogs was yet another reflection of his big heart.

John’s courageous fight with cholangiocarcinoma was marked by the same strength and determination he carried throughout his life. Even in the hardest moments, he showed resilience, grit, and unwavering love.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and strength that will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Today, we take comfort in knowing he is with Jesus, enjoying eternal life—and surely celebrating every round of heavenly golf with nothing but holes in one.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!