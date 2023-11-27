A Spectacular Celebration: Providence’s Three Nights of Lights Kicks Off This Friday

As the air turns crisp and the holiday season approaches, the city of Providence, Rhode Island, comes alive with festive cheer. One of the most anticipated events that marks the beginning of this joyous season is the annual Three Nights of Lights. This enchanting tradition not only illuminates the heart of Providence but also brings the community together in a celebration of unity, joy, and the spirit of giving.

Head downtown on Friday, December 1st at 5pm for the tree lighting in front of City Hall, with live entertainment including the International Soul Brothers, Ballet RI, Santa and more.

On Saturday, December 2nd at 5:30pm, don’t miss WaterFire’s basin lighting, holiday market and a visit by Santa. The event will feature a fully illuminated 15-foot Christmas Tree and a ring of trees around the basin.

Throughout the weekend, experience a new multimedia installation and live ensemble performance presented by Firstworks. Stroll through downtown and enjoy illuminated and activated art experiences by The Avenue Concept.

Experience the magic of Tir Na Nog Irish Dance on December 3rd at 2pm. Enjoy a spectacular 40-minute performance blending traditional Irish music with festive holiday tunes.

The weekend also features holiday shopping events, an ice sculpture garden and so much more holiday cheer.

More info HERE

