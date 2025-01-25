Providence Restaurant Weeks Is Back January 26–February 8: A Full Menu of Delicious Options Awaits!

Foodies, rejoice! It’s the tastiest time of the year in and around Providence, as Providence Restaurant Weeks makes its grand return from January 26 to February 8. With over 60 dining hotspots participating, including restaurants in Warwick, South Kingstown, and beyond, there’s no excuse not to dig into the culinary excellence this event serves up.

Organized by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, this biannual foodie fest boasts prix fixe menus, special offers for lunch and dinner, and even drink deals that are guaranteed to delight your taste buds.

“There’s a reason Providence made the list of Eater’s ‘Where to Eat in 2025’—our food scene is world-class, and Providence Restaurant Weeks is a celebration of that,” said Kristen Adamo, PWCVB president and CEO. “Whether it’s a cozy neighborhood gem or a trendy new spot like CRU PVD or Dolce & Salato, there’s something for everyone. From vegan to fine dining to family-friendly options, we’ve got it all.”

Hungry for more details?

Check out the full list of participating restaurants and their mouthwatering menus at ProvidenceRestaurantWeeks.com. New additions are expected, so keep checking back for the latest updates!

Here’s the Full List of Participating Restaurants:

Bristol

DeWolf Tavern

Cranston

Avvio Ristorante

Legal Sea Foods

East Greenwich

Circe Restaurant & Bar

Meritage Restaurant

Providence Oyster Bar

East Providence

Agawam Hunt

Madeira Restaurant

Johnston

Bar’ Lino

Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express

North Providence

Tumblesalts Cafe

Pawtucket

579 Benefit Street

Providence

Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant

Bacaro Restaurant

Bellini

Blu Violet Roof Bar

Bodega on Smith

Cafe Nuovo

The Capital Grille

Capriccio

Casa Azul Taqueria

Cassarino’s Ristorante

Circe Restaurant & Bar

CRU PVD

Diego’s East Side Restaurant

Dolce & Salato

Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant

Fleur

Gift Horse

Gracie’s

Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant

Mare Rooftop

Il Massimo

Mill’s Tavern Restaurant

Moonshine Alley

Murphy’s

Needle & Thread

New Rivers

Nicks on Broadway

Night Shift Kitchen & Tap @ Level99 Providence

Oberlin

Otra Restaurant

Pane e Vino Ristorante

Parkside Rotisserie & Bar

The Patio on Broadway

Pizzico Oyster Bar

Providence Oyster Bar

Red Stripe

Rosalina

Strive Kitchen + Bar

Trattoria Appia

Trinity Brewhouse

Varsity Luxury Sports Bar

Viva Mexico

Waterman Grille

Seekonk, MA

Chardonnay’s Restaurant

Smithfield

Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille

South Kingstown

Matunuck Oyster Bar

Warwick

Elizabeth’s of Portofino

Iron Works

Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille

With so many incredible options, now’s the perfect time to sample Rhode Island’s award-winning culinary scene. Don’t miss out—reserve your table today!

