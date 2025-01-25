Providence Restaurant Weeks Is Back January 26–February 8: A Full Menu of Delicious Options Awaits!

Foodies, rejoice! It’s the tastiest time of the year in and around Providence, as Providence Restaurant Weeks makes its grand return from January 26 to February 8. With over 60 dining hotspots participating, including restaurants in Warwick, South Kingstown, and beyond, there’s no excuse not to dig into the culinary excellence this event serves up.
Organized by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, this biannual foodie fest boasts prix fixe menus, special offers for lunch and dinner, and even drink deals that are guaranteed to delight your taste buds.
“There’s a reason Providence made the list of Eater’s ‘Where to Eat in 2025’—our food scene is world-class, and Providence Restaurant Weeks is a celebration of that,” said Kristen Adamo, PWCVB president and CEO. “Whether it’s a cozy neighborhood gem or a trendy new spot like CRU PVD or Dolce & Salato, there’s something for everyone. From vegan to fine dining to family-friendly options, we’ve got it all.”
Hungry for more details?
Check out the full list of participating restaurants and their mouthwatering menus at ProvidenceRestaurantWeeks.com. New additions are expected, so keep checking back for the latest updates!
Here’s the Full List of Participating Restaurants:
Bristol
- DeWolf Tavern
Cranston
- Avvio Ristorante
- Legal Sea Foods
East Greenwich
- Circe Restaurant & Bar
- Meritage Restaurant
- Providence Oyster Bar
East Providence
- Agawam Hunt
- Madeira Restaurant
Johnston
- Bar’ Lino
- Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express
North Providence
- Tumblesalts Cafe
Pawtucket
- 579 Benefit Street
Providence
- Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant
- Bacaro Restaurant
- Bellini
- Blu Violet Roof Bar
- Bodega on Smith
- Cafe Nuovo
- The Capital Grille
- Capriccio
- Casa Azul Taqueria
- Cassarino’s Ristorante
- Circe Restaurant & Bar
- CRU PVD
- Diego’s East Side Restaurant
- Dolce & Salato
- Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant
- Fleur
- Gift Horse
- Gracie’s
- Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant
- Mare Rooftop
- Il Massimo
- Mill’s Tavern Restaurant
- Moonshine Alley
- Murphy’s
- Needle & Thread
- New Rivers
- Nicks on Broadway
- Night Shift Kitchen & Tap @ Level99 Providence
- Oberlin
- Otra Restaurant
- Pane e Vino Ristorante
- Parkside Rotisserie & Bar
- The Patio on Broadway
- Pizzico Oyster Bar
- Providence Oyster Bar
- Red Stripe
- Rosalina
- Strive Kitchen + Bar
- Trattoria Appia
- Trinity Brewhouse
- Varsity Luxury Sports Bar
- Viva Mexico
- Waterman Grille
Seekonk, MA
- Chardonnay’s Restaurant
Smithfield
- Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille
South Kingstown
- Matunuck Oyster Bar
Warwick
- Elizabeth’s of Portofino
- Iron Works
- Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille
With so many incredible options, now’s the perfect time to sample Rhode Island’s award-winning culinary scene. Don’t miss out—reserve your table today!
