Providence Culinary Collective Brings Food, Wine, and Comedy to the City This March

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced that ticket sales are now live for the inaugural Providence Culinary Collective, set to take place March 27-30, 2025, across various locations in Providence. The event will run in tandem with the first-ever Rhode Island Wine Experience (Wine X), produced in collaboration with RMO PR, featuring an array of curated tastings, dinners, and immersive experiences that showcase the city’s thriving culinary scene.

A Celebration of Culinary Excellence

“GoProvidence, with the help of our talented community partners, has curated a first-of-its-kind food and wine experience for Providence locals and visitors to enjoy,” said Kristen Adamo, President and CEO of the PWCVB. “The Providence Culinary Collective brings together seasoned and emerging talent to truly showcase our area’s culinary prowess in one delicious and diverse celebration.”

Throughout the four-day event, guests will enjoy rooftop gatherings, celebrity chef dinners, educational culinary sessions, and meals served in some of Providence’s most historic venues. Additionally, Wine X aims to spotlight renowned wines while fostering a sense of community among attendees.

“Wine X is a vision I’ve been nurturing for some time – a way to highlight Providence’s culinary culture while introducing renowned wines,” said Rosanna Ortiz, founder of RMO PR and Wine X.

A Star-Studded Weekend of Food, Wine, and Laughs

Adding to the excitement, the Lil Rhody Laugh Riot comedy festival will take place concurrently, featuring stand-up performances from top comedians such as Kevin Hart, Matt Rife, Aziz Ansari, and Leslie Jones.

Providence Culinary Collective Schedule of Events

Thursday, March 27

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Culinary Arts Museum at Johnson & Wales University (Free Admission)

The Culinary Arts Museum at Johnson & Wales University (Free Admission) 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Foodcraft: An Evening of Global Flavors, Locally Made (100 Westminster St.)

Foodcraft: An Evening of Global Flavors, Locally Made (100 Westminster St.) 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wine X VIP Opening Pour with Round Pond Estate Winery (Providence Art Club)

Wine X VIP Opening Pour with Round Pond Estate Winery (Providence Art Club) 5:30 p.m. DuMOL Wine Dinner at Oberlin Restaurant

Friday, March 28

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chef’s Choice Cooking Classes at Johnson & Wales University

Chef’s Choice Cooking Classes at Johnson & Wales University 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Uncorking the Future: A Culinary & Wine Experience with Mary Ann Esposito (Rhode Island PBS)

Uncorking the Future: A Culinary & Wine Experience with Mary Ann Esposito (Rhode Island PBS) 5:30 p.m. Stag’s Leap Wine Dinner at Cafe Nuovo

Stag’s Leap Wine Dinner at Cafe Nuovo 6 p.m. Giro D’italia Wine Dinner at Sarto

Saturday, March 29

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Food Trucks In Gathering (Veterans Memorial Auditorium)

Food Trucks In Gathering (Veterans Memorial Auditorium) 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wine X Grand Tasting Event (Ballroom at the Providence G)

Wine X Grand Tasting Event (Ballroom at the Providence G) 5:30 p.m. Wine X Vintners Dinner at The Reserve on Dorrance

Wine X Vintners Dinner at The Reserve on Dorrance 6 p.m. Celebration of Jacques Pépin at CHOP

Celebration of Jacques Pépin at CHOP 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sip with the Stars: Astrology & Wine Night (Rooftop at the Providence G)

Sunday, March 30

9 a.m. Rooftop Yoga and Rosé Brunch (Rooftop at the Providence G)

Rooftop Yoga and Rosé Brunch (Rooftop at the Providence G) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Providence Food Truck Drag Brunch Block Party (Outside The Dark Lady and Alley Cat PVD)

Providence Food Truck Drag Brunch Block Party (Outside The Dark Lady and Alley Cat PVD) 12 p.m. Champagne & Caviar at The Capital Grille

Champagne & Caviar at The Capital Grille 2 p.m. Bartenders, Booze & Basketball at Providence G Pub

For the most up-to-date information on times and venues, visit GoProvidence.com.

