$2 Million Federal Grant to Boost Providence’s Transit, Reconnect Communities

Federal officials have announced a $2 million grant aimed at improving community connectivity and pedestrian safety in Providence’s urban core. The funding, provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Reconnecting Communities Pilot (RCP) Grant Program, will support a study for multimodal transit improvements and new commuter connections in the city.

The initiative, led by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), focuses on the “Connect Four: Bridging Providence’s Urban Core” project. The study will gather community input and analyze how to reunite neighborhoods divided by infrastructure projects, such as the construction of Interstate 95 (I-95) and Rhode Island Route 10 (RI-10).

“This new $2 million grant will help make roads safer, revitalize neighborhoods, and promote healthy and connected communities,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed. “RIDOT can use this federal grant to help remove roadblocks to transit access, improve mobility, and reduce traffic jams and pollution.”

The grant, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will also prioritize pedestrian and cyclist safety while addressing outdated infrastructure. “This latest round of federal funding will lay the groundwork to create new connections between Providence neighborhoods and make getting around our capital city easier and more efficient,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

Revitalizing Neighborhoods and Infrastructure

The project will evaluate the redesign of four key bridges spanning I-95 and RI-10 along Atwells Avenue, Dean Street, Washington Street, and Westminster Street. These bridges, which are slated for replacement under RIDOT’s 10-year State Transportation Improvement Program, will be reimagined with a “complete streets” approach to accommodate future needs.

“We will put these funds to work right away, incorporating a complete streets design for these new bridge projects to support the current and future needs of residents and visitors in Providence,” said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr.

RIDOT will also identify unnecessary ramp infrastructure for removal, creating opportunities for new development in areas previously occupied by highway ramps.

Restoring Communities

The funding underscores efforts to address historic transportation decisions that disproportionately affected underserved neighborhoods.

“In Providence, working-class, majority-minority neighborhoods have been divided since the construction of the I-95 and RI-10 highways. With this $2 million federal investment, our delegation is accelerating efforts to restore communities through thoughtful growth,” said Senator Reed.

The RCP program, established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, supports projects that improve access to jobs, education, health care, and recreation in communities historically divided by infrastructure.

Economic and Community Benefits

The study is expected to lay the groundwork for enhanced public transit options and economic growth. “American households spend nearly 16 percent of their income on transportation, which can be a significant burden for low-income families,” RIDOT noted, emphasizing the broader economic implications of improved transit infrastructure.

