AAA: Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 5 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 5 cents from last week ($3.49), averaging $3.44 per gallon. Today’s price is 10 cents higher than a month ago ($3.34), and 92 cents lower than May 8, 2022 ($4.36). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average.

“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now.”

AAA Northeast’s May 8 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents lower than last week ($3.61), averaging $3.53 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 6 cents lower than a month ago ($3.59), and is 78 cents lower than this day last year ($4.31).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.44 $3.49 $3.34 $4.36 Massachusetts $3.46 $3.49 $3.33 $4.38 Connecticut $3.54 $3.57 $3.40 $4.30

*Prices as of May 8, 2023

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information. Search average gas prices by Regular, Plus, Premium and Diesel on National and State levels, as well as Metro areas.

