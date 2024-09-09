Alan Shawn Feinstein, Educational Philanthropist, Dies at 93

Alan Shawn Feinstein, the Rhode Island philanthropist whose dedication to education and service inspired generations of young people to “do good deeds,” passed away on Saturday. He was 93.

Known for his unwavering commitment to charitable causes, Feinstein founded the Cranston-based Feinstein Foundation in 1991, which became a pillar of philanthropy in Southern New England. The foundation’s core mission—encouraging children to be kind and help those in need—resonated deeply with both educators and students, with over 600,000 young people earning the designation of “Feinstein Junior Scholars” through the foundation’s leadership program.

Feinstein’s impact on education in Rhode Island extended beyond the classroom. Many schools throughout the region have been recognized as “Feinstein Leadership Schools,” fostering a culture of service. Rhode Island College honored his legacy by naming its School of Education and Human Development after him, a testament to his profound influence on the state’s academic landscape.

“Alan believed in the power of community service and the idea that even small acts of kindness could change lives,” said a representative from the foundation. “He dedicated his life to ensuring that children understood the importance of helping others.”

Feinstein’s philanthropy began after a teaching career that spanned schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. A graduate of Boston University and Boston Teachers’ College, Feinstein’s journey from the classroom to philanthropy was fueled by a deep concern over world hunger, which led him to partner with Brown University’s World Hunger Program in the 1980s. His retirement from teaching marked the beginning of a new chapter in which he devoted his efforts to combating hunger and promoting kindness.

Feinstein’s work earned him numerous accolades over the years, including honorary doctorates from several Rhode Island universities, and distinguished service awards from institutions like the American Red Cross and Brown University. He was also named Rhode Island Citizen of the Year by the March of Dimes.

Born in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Feinstein was predeceased by two of his three children, Ari and Richard Feinstein. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pratarnporn “Pat” Feinstein, M.D., his daughter Leila Feinstein, and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, at the Historic Chapel in Swan Point Cemetery in Providence. The burial will be private.

