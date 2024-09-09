Seattle Yacht Club Hopes Family and Familiarity Equals Success at 2024 Resolute Cup

When it comes to sailing, experience and chemistry are key—and Seattle Yacht Club’s (SYC) two-couple team is bringing both in spades to this week’s Resolute Cup. Benjamin Glass, Dalton Bergan, Jennifer Morgan Glass, and Lindsay Bergan—four names synonymous with sailing excellence—are geared up for a fierce competition starting September 11 at the New York Yacht Club’s Harbour Court in Newport, R.I.

These four have been a sailing powerhouse for over 30 years, dating back to their junior sailing days at SYC. Their unique blend of experience and family ties sets them apart in this prestigious event. Dalton Bergan, a former Collegiate Sailor of the Year, and Lindsay Bergan, whose Olympic pedigree is as impressive as it gets, add serious star power. Meanwhile, Ben Glass boasts multiple national titles, and Jen Morgan Glass has an Olympic history of her own, having campaigned a 470 ahead of the 2000 and 2004 Games.

“We’re all about the comfort and camaraderie that comes from sailing together for so long,” says Morgan Glass. “It’s not just about the race; it’s about the fun and familiarity we share on the water.”

The Resolute Cup, a key qualifier for the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, kicks off September 9, with races running until the 14th. This year’s competition will feature Sonars with provided sails and an equalized rig tune, ensuring every team has a fair shot. With support from Helly Hansen, Hammetts Hotel, Safe Harbor Marinas, and Peters & May, the event promises top-tier racing in the idyllic setting of Newport.

“The Sonar’s hull-speed limitation should make for some exciting, close racing,” Bergan, who will skipper the SYC team, notes. “It’s all about tactics and enjoying the game. We’re here to have fun and make the most of this unique experience.”

For Glass, who’s now selective about her sailing calendar, the Resolute Cup stands out as a must-attend event. “Week-long regattas like this are a real treat,” she says. “With top-notch facilities and race management, it’s the perfect balance of competition and enjoyment.”

Carolina Yacht Club’s Robert Wilkins, another seasoned competitor, is also eyeing success. With a history of strong performances in Newport, Wilkins is banking on his local knowledge and skilled crew to make a splash.

“Newport is special, and we’re looking forward to a great week of sailing,” Wilkins says. “It’s a blend of competition and a fantastic vacation spot.”

The racing kicks off Wednesday, September 11, with the fleet trimmed down on Saturday for three final double-point races. Expect action on Narragansett Bay, with ideal late-summer weather setting the stage for an unforgettable regatta.

Competing Teams:

American Yacht Club – Rye, N.Y.

– Rye, N.Y. Austin Yacht Club – Austin, Texas

– Austin, Texas Bay Waveland Yacht Club – Bay St. Louis, Miss.

– Bay St. Louis, Miss. Bayview Yacht Club – Detroit, Mich.

– Detroit, Mich. California Yacht Club – Marina del Rey, Calif.

– Marina del Rey, Calif. Carolina Yacht Club – Charleston, S.C.

– Charleston, S.C. Charleston Yacht Club – Charleston, S.C.

– Charleston, S.C. Chicago Yacht Club – Chicago, Ill.

– Chicago, Ill. Corinthian Yacht Club – Marblehead, Mass.

– Marblehead, Mass. Corinthian Yacht Club of San Francisco – Tiburon, Calif.

– Tiburon, Calif. Eastern Yacht Club – Marblehead, Mass.

– Marblehead, Mass. Edgewater Yacht Club – Cleveland, Ohio

– Cleveland, Ohio Fort Worth Yacht Club – Fort Worth, Texas

– Fort Worth, Texas Lakewood Yacht Club – Seabrook, Texas

– Seabrook, Texas Larchmont Yacht Club – Larchmont, N.Y.

– Larchmont, N.Y. Little Traverse Yacht Club – Harbor Springs, Mich.

– Harbor Springs, Mich. Mystic River Mudheads Sailing Association – West Mystic, Conn.

– West Mystic, Conn. New York Yacht Club – New York, N.Y. & Newport, RI

– New York, N.Y. & Newport, RI Newport Harbor Yacht Club – Newport Beach, Calif.

– Newport Beach, Calif. Pensacola Yacht Club – Pensacola, Fla.

– Pensacola, Fla. San Diego Yacht Club – San Diego, Calif.

– San Diego, Calif. Seattle Yacht Club – Seattle, Wash.

– Seattle, Wash. Shelter Island Yacht Club – Shelter Island Heights, N.Y.

– Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. Southern Yacht Club – New Orleans, La.

– New Orleans, La. St. Francis Yacht Club – San Francisco, Calif.

– San Francisco, Calif. Stamford Yacht Club – Stamford, Conn.

– Stamford, Conn. Storm Trysail Club – Larchmont, N.Y.

– Larchmont, N.Y. The San Francisco Yacht Club – Belvedere, Calif.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

