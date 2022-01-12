AOC tests positive for Covid days after partying maskless in Miami

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday night. This comes on the heels of photos showing AOC partying without a mask at a bar in South Beach Miami.

EXPOSED: AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami. Rules for thee but not for me. pic.twitter.com/8l30GFA0GT — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 2, 2022

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the statement said.

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”





Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!