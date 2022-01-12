RIP Demetrios “Jim” Georgiou

Demetrios “Jim” Georgiou, 90, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 6, 2022. He was the husband of the late Toula (Mathinos) Georgiou.

Demetrios was born May 19, 1931, in Ancient Olympia, Greece, to George and Georgia Georgiou.

He was 10 years old when the Germans occupied Greece. He was the eldest of 14 brothers and sisters assisting his father and his family to survive the famine and atrocities that took place during that period. Then came the civil war with more hardship for the peaceful people. Despite the odds, Demetrios went to Athens working and simultaneously going to engineering school. Eventually he joined the Hellenic Navy which brought him to the United States, where he met his wife Toula.

Demetrios (Jim) quickly became part of Newport’s life and started his business in construction. He was involved in the development and investment in properties, and eventually also in the restaurant business with the iconic Ocean View restaurant. His relentless work, his kind and generous heart, and his support of all of Newport’s Greek activities, will be remembered. He was the oldest member of the AHEPA district, and a strategic participant of its growth and stability for many years.

Everyone who knew him knows that Jim was the glorification of life itself. Wise, with a great sense of humor, advising without patronizing, industrious, but also knowing how to enjoy life. He was a great father and a wonderful grandfather.

Demetrios is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Georgiou and her husband, Alexander Philippides, of Middletown, RI, his siblings; Ernest Georgiou from Newport, Aleka Zervas of New Jersey, and Antonia Ramoundos, of New Jersey. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Katrine, John and Demetri Philippides, and his dear friends, Barry McGoff and Warren Cowell, Ronny Haskings and his God son Arthur Stephanopoulos.

Demetrios is preceded in death by his wife Toula and his son George Georgiou.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church.

Burial will be in Middletown Four Corners Cemetery in Middletown.

Memorial donations can be made to the St. Spyridon Endowment Fund.

