Obituary: Dr. Patrick Sylvester O’Halloran (1930-2024)

Dr. Patrick Sylvester O’Halloran, Capt. Ret. MC USN, passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. He is survived by his beloved wife Darcey (Hall) O’Halloran. Born on New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of the late George & Frances (Fitzpatrick) O’Halloran, one of five children and is predeceased by brothers Thomas, John, and sister Margaret. Survived by brother James and Barbara O’Halloran.

Patrick graduated from St. Mary’s College in 1954 and Creighton Medical School in 1958. He joined the Navy during Medical School starting a long military career with a residency at St. Albans (NY) Naval Hospital and internship at Chelsea (MA) Naval Hospital. Before college, he met love of his life Darcey Ann Hall on a blind date sparking a wonderful 75-year adventure.

The Navy was secondary to his love for family and medicine. Over the course of naval service, the family was stationed at the following – Naval Subbase (CT), Quantico (VA) followed by Bangkok, Thailand, on to Camp Lejeune (NC), up to Newport (RI) attending the Naval War College back to Camp Lejeune (NC), Commanding 2nd Marine Battalion 2nd Marine Division, and to Okinawa, Japan serving as the Division Surgeon 3rd Marine Division, back to Naval Subbase (CT) and a final station at Naval Hospital Newport to oversee its Outpatient Clinic. The family having lived in these many various locations helped to foster and build up a lifetime interest in travel.

During the 22 years of service, he was awarded the following commendations – The Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal.

He retired from the Navy (’78) starting up a private OB/GYN practice in Newport (RI) and then a full retirement (’91). His early retirement would be interrupted for six-month stint volunteering at OB/GYN clinic on American Samoa. This change of plans afforded them the opportunity to travel the South Pacific and on to both New Zealand & Australia. The later years of his retirement would be like many others in dividing time between Rhode Island and Florida as well as many trips abroad.

He is predeceased by his son Kevin O’Halloran and survived by his wife Darcey, their children Brian (Connie Hayes) O’Halloran, Kathryn O’Halloran, Laureen O’Halloran (Robert Stoltz), Terence O’Halloran, and daughter-in-law Julia (Regine) O’Halloran. His grandchildren Meaghan (O’Halloran) Meropol (Ian), Patrick O’Halloran, Timothy (Laura Prendeville) O’Halloran, Brendan (Elizabeth Trompeter) O’Halloran, Darcey, Lauren, and Charlotte O’Halloran. Patrick was also blessed with six great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, February 15, 2024 from 3:00-6:00PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 16, 2024 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 E. Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI at 10:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary’s Churchyard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org, or in support of Lauren O’Halloran (Boston Marathon ’24) for ALS, www.givengain.com/champion/lauren-ohalloran-926441, or to the National Fibromyalgia Association, www.fmaware.org.

