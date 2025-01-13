Attorney Brian Cunha Secures $2 Million Settlement with National Grid Following 2019 Gas Outage on Aquidneck Island

According to recent court filings in Rhode Island federal court, a settlement has been reached with National Grid regarding the catastrophic Aquidneck Island gas outage in January 2019.

Attorney Brian Cunha of Brian Cunha & Associates negotiated a $2 million settlement, marking a significant victory for the residents and businesses of Aquidneck Island. The agreement, approved by the Federal Court in Providence, provides compensation to those affected by the week-long crisis, which left thousands without heat or hot water during the harsh winter.

The outage occurred on January 21, 2019, when National Grid shut down its gas distribution system on Aquidneck Island after dangerously low pressure was detected in the pipelines serving Newport and Middletown. Approximately 7,000 homes and businesses were affected, with some properties rendered uninhabitable until service was restored.

A lawsuit filed by affected residents and businesses accused National Grid of negligence. Plaintiffs claimed the company’s failure to maintain adequate pressure in its natural gas pipeline systems directly caused the outage, resulting in significant disruptions and financial hardship.

Following extensive discovery, Attorney Cunha successfully mediated the $2 million settlement to provide relief for the loss of property use during the outage. In addition to the settlement, National Grid had previously distributed over $3 million for lodging, food, and heating assistance in the immediate aftermath of the crisis.

“This settlement reflects our commitment to ensuring justice for those who suffered during this unprecedented event,” said Attorney Cunha. “It’s about holding companies accountable and helping the community recover.”

A substantial portion of the settlement will directly benefit the community, with $1.1 million allocated to low-income heating assistance. Ninety percent of these funds will support the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), administered by the East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP), providing aid to Newport and Middletown residents. The remaining 10% will be directed to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), which assists local businesses impacted by the economic fallout of the outage.

The settlement also underscores the importance of robust infrastructure to prevent future crises. The events of January 2019 exposed vulnerabilities in the gas pipeline system serving Aquidneck Island, managed by National Grid.

“This is not just about compensation—it’s about ensuring a stronger, more resilient system moving forward,” Cunha emphasized.

The $2 million settlement serves as both restitution and a community investment, offering critical support to those most in need. It also highlights the necessity of corporate accountability to safeguard essential services and prevent similar disasters in the future.

