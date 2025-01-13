Obituary: Ruth A. Flis (1958-2025)

Ruth A. Flis, 66, of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents (Earle and Joyce Bushnell), her brother (David Bushnell), and the love of her life, her husband (John Flis).

Ruth was born in Bathe, ME into a military family. They were eventually stationed in Middletown, RI, which became her forever home. Ruth graduated from Middletown High School in 1976. She and John then proceeded to build their loving family. This was the most important aspect of Ruth’s life. This family included people related by blood and people connected to her by her love. She was the consummate matriarch and wanted to make sure that everyone she met in life was taken care of. She is survived by her four children and their spouses. John and Amy Flis, Rob and Sabrina Perez, Tory and Susan Flis, and Adam and Nelia Flis.

Ruth also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Austin, Owen, Aidan, Joey, Grace, Annie, Joseph, and Emma. She loved them each fiercely and will forever be a part of their hearts. Besides family, Ruth has many friends whose lives she touched in meaningful ways. Although Ruth’s life was shorter than expected, it was a well-lived life full of love and laughter.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Memorial services will follow on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will continue in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, or to Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842

