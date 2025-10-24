A Seaside Jewel in Narragansett — Oceanfront Luxury and Endless Horizons at 16 Percy Lane

16 Percy Lane | Narragansett, RI | 2 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,364 Sq. Ft. | Offered by Michael Himmel of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty for $2,395,000.

Set directly on the Atlantic, 16 Percy Lane offers an extraordinary opportunity to own a true oceanfront retreat in Narragansett, RI. With 88 feet of pristine beachfront and three expansive levels of ocean-facing decks, this gated coastal community residence captures panoramic views that stretch endlessly across the horizon.

Inside, the 2-bedroom, 2-bath home spans 1,364 square feet of beautifully updated living space, where nearly every room opens to the sights and sounds of the surf. Hurricane-rated windows and doors frame the shore-facing views, while each deck extends the indoor living outdoors.

Elevated on new structural concrete piers, this home brings resilience to its elegant design. Thoughtfully updated throughout with full central heating and air conditioning, it offers both modern comfort and classic beachfront living.

Perfect for entertaining or quiet seaside living, the property includes two extra overflow parking spaces in the neighborhood lot for guests during large gatherings — a rare convenience for oceanfront ownership. After a morning swim or sunset walk on the sand, a short stroll or bike ride takes you to the iconic Matunuck Oyster Bar for waterfront dining.

Private, refined, and positioned on one of Rhode Island’s most scenic stretches of coast, 16 Percy Lane delivers beach life at its finest — where every sunrise and tide becomes part of the view.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

