Bar 12 set to open on Broadway

by Scarlet Albrecht

Bar 12 opens on Wednesday!!!

Newport’s vibrant nightlife scene just got a lot hotter with the grand opening of Bar 12, the city’s newest and most anticipated bar on Broadway. Bar 12 promises to deliver an unparalleled experience, combining exceptional service, a chic ambiance, and a curated selection of beverages that will tantalize the taste buds of locals and visitors alike.

Bar 12 is a craft cocktail and wine bar offering creative drinks. curated wines and a diverse selection of small plates and appetizers. Set in a classic lounge-type atmosphere, Bar 12 is the second Newport concept from Jill and Jim Blumel, owners of local favorite Tavern on Broadway.

Strategically situated in the heart of Newport, Bar 12 is set to become the go-to destination for those seeking a memorable night out. Boasting a stylish and contemporary interior, the bar exudes an inviting atmosphere that welcomes patrons to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories. From the moment guests step foot into Bar12, they will be enchanted by the fusion of modern design elements and timeless charm, creating a sophisticated and approachable ambiance.

At Bar12, seasoned mixologists have crafted an impressive menu of handcrafted cocktails that cater to every palate. Whether you prefer classic concoctions expertly executed or innovative signature drinks that push the boundaries of mixology, Bar12 has something to satisfy even the most discerning of tastes. With an extensive selection of premium spirits, local craft beers, and a carefully curated wine list, there is no shortage of options to accompany your night of revelry.

Beyond the exceptional libations, Bar 12 has thoughtfully designed a menu of delectable small plates and bar bites that perfectly complement the drinking experience. We’re incredibly biased toward the grilled flatbread (caramelized onions and pear, prosciutto, ricotta herb spread, garnished with arugula and habanero pepper jelly…Swoon!!) Prepared with locally sourced ingredients and a touch of culinary expertise, these tantalizing creations will satisfy any late-night cravings and elevate the overall dining experience.

Bar 12 officially opens its doors to the public on Wednesday, May 24th, and invites everyone to come and experience the city’s newest hotspot.

Located at 12 Broadway, it offers ample street parking nearby and easy access for all.

To stay updated on the latest news, promotions, and events, follow Bar 12 on Instagram and visit their website at www.bar12newport.com.

HOURS

MONDAY, WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY 4PM-1AM

CLOSED TUESDAY

Reservations not accepted. Seating is first come first served.

401.324.7101

