Biden Temporarily Bans Border Patrol From Using Agents On Horseback Amid Public Outrage

President Joe Biden has temporarily banned border patrol agents from using horses against Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, Homeland Security officials said Thursday. The move comes in the wake of a series of photos and videos showing border patrol agents using the horse reins in a whip like manner against the migrants at the border. Biden referred to the events as “horrible.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the decision was made by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, calling the images that sparked the change “horrible and horrific.”

U.S. special envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned over the treatment of Haitian migrants, he called their treatment “inhumane.”

“With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately,” he said in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The agents have been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

