ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION NEWPORT WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S IS THIS SATURDAY

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Newport residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise

awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The walk will begin at Fort Adams State Park at 9:30 AM.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight

against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Newport Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees.

Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!