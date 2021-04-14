Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28

President Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday issued the formal invitation for Biden to speak. “Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that “Help Is On The Way,” Pelson wrote. “Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!”

“In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment,” she added.

Biden accepted her invitation later Tuesday evening.

The speech will be shaped by coronavirus restrictions as was his inauguration. The number of Senators and House members in the chamber is expected to be limited and lawmakers will be seated both on the House floor and in the gallery. Guests will not be allowed.

The speech will come on Biden’s 98th day in office. Former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama both gave their first addresses in February of their first years in office.

Presidents don’t deliver a State of the Union address to Congress until their second year in office.

