Biden to pull all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021

President Joe Biden will withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021 according to reports. The final withdrawal will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on America that spurred the nation’s entry into what would become its longest war.

Biden is expected to formally announce the decision Wednesday, officials said.

This would keep approximately 3,500 troops in the country past the May 1 deadline negotiated by the Trump administration last year. There are also about 7,000 Nato troops still in the country.

The wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria have cost U.S. taxpayers more than $1.57 trillion collectively since Sept. 11, 2001 according to a report from the Defense Department.

The Washington Post first reported the withdrawal news.

