Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing after 27 years

Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda, tweeted Monday that they are ending their marriage after 27 years.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” said the statement.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Bill and Melinda Gates met in 1987 at Microsoft and were married in Hawaii in 1994.

Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and served as its chief executive until 2000. His net worth is roughly $124 billion.

