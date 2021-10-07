BREAKING: Federal judge blocks Texas abortion law

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, a federal judge in Texas, issued an order Wednesday suspending the state’s six-week abortion ban after a legal challenge from the Biden Administration. Judge Pitman issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday evening that forbids Texas state court judges and clerks to accept suits under the law.

“A state may not ban abortions at six weeks. Texas knew this, but it wanted a six-week ban anyway, so the state resorted to an unprecedented scheme of vigilante justice that was designed to scare abortion providers and others who might help women exercise their constitutional rights,” Justice Department attorney Brian Netter argued in front of the court Friday.

“From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution. That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of an important right,” Pitman wrote in the ruling Wednesday.

The Biden administration sued the state on September 9th in an attempt to block the law from being implemented.

