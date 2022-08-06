ART BUZZ: ANTHONY QUINN EXHIBIT OPENS TO PACKED CROWD

By Emily Randolph

The opening sculpture exhibit of the late Anthony Quinn opened Friday night at the Sarah Langley Gallery at the Hammetts Hotel to a packed crowd hoping to get further insight into the man most widely known for his diverse roles on the cinema screen and stage. His wife, Katherine Quinn, was on hand to graciously answer questions and give her own personal thoughts on Quinn, whom she knew later in life and more as an artist than an actor.

The exhibit, which includes carved wall sculptures and stone sculptures, is on display through September and is presented by the Anthony Quinn Estate in cooperation with Newport Curates and Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design.

All the artwork is available for sale. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Anthony Quinn Foundation.

About the Anthony Quinn Foundation

Anthony Quinn Foundation’s mission is to advocate for the important role arts education plays in personal development and in the overall improvement of social, economic and cultural systems. Central to the pursuit of the Foundation’s mission is the life story of Anthony Quinn. His artistic legacy inspires young adults; learning about the challenges of his youth and the ways in which he overcame them helps inspire confidence in their own creative potential. Toward these ends, the Anthony Quinn Foundation provides scholarship support to gifted young adults seeking to further their talents in the areas of visual arts and design, as well as the performing, media and literary arts; sponsors exhibitions and creative retreats; and provides access to the creative world of Anthony Quinn, including his private art collections.

Anthony Quinn Sculpture Exhibit

Now thru September

Sarah Langley Gallery

Hammetts Hotel

4 Commercial Wharf

Newport, RI 02840

Artwork purchase inquiries to:

newport.curates@gmail.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!