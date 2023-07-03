BREAKING: Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks postponed until Wednesday, July 5th

The City of Newport’s annual Fireworks Display Over Newport Harbor is being postponed to Wednesday, July 5th.

With rain and thunderstorms possible, City officials made the decision to postpone the beloved tradition to its scheduled rain date of July 5th at 9:15 p.m.

The decision to postpone was made out of an abundance of caution and residents and visitors alike are invited to take in this year’s display at any westward facing vantage point along Newport Harbor, including at Perrotti Park, King Park, Storer Park, and Queen Anne Square.

Please note that parking can be limited during the hours leading up to the display and visitors are encouraged to use any one of the City’s public parking lots.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

