Newport Community Electricity Program to Lower Rates This Summer

Newport residents enrolled in the city’s community electricity program can expect lower energy bills this summer. The Newport Community Electricity program has announced new supply rates, dropping from 16.287 cents per kilowatt-hour this winter to 10.014 cents/kWh starting with May 2025 meter reads. The reduced rates will be fixed for six months through November 2025.

Customers already enrolled in the program will automatically receive the lower pricing and do not need to take any action. The City of Newport launched the initiative two years ago with the goal of providing cleaner, competitively priced electricity to residents and businesses.

Most participants use the “Newport Standard” plan, which includes more renewable energy than RI Energy’s Last Resort Service while remaining cost-effective. The additional renewable energy is sourced from local Rhode Island projects, including wind turbines at Fields Point in Providence and solar installations in West Greenwich.

Newport is one of seven municipalities participating in Rhode Island’s first municipal electricity aggregation program, partnering with Good Energy to secure competitive rates. Other participating cities include Barrington, Central Falls, Narragansett, Portsmouth, Providence, and South Kingstown.

Newport customers purchase more than 4,286 megawatt-hours of voluntary renewable energy annually, offsetting over 3 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. The program is open to all residents and businesses, with no fees for joining or leaving.

Analysis

1. Price Comparison

The cheapest option is Newport Basic (9.771 ¢/kWh), which has no additional renewable energy component.

The Newport Standard (Community Default) rate (10.014 ¢/kWh) is slightly higher than Newport Basic but still cheaper than Rhode Island Energy Last Resort Service (10.068 ¢/kWh) while offering 5% voluntary renewable energy.

Newport 50 (10.548 ¢/kWh) and Newport 100 (12.977 ¢/kWh) are more expensive due to their higher renewable energy percentages.

2. Renewable Energy Impact

Newport Basic is the most cost-effective but lacks renewable energy contributions.

Newport Standard balances cost and sustainability with 5% voluntary renewable energy at a rate close to Newport Basic.

Newport 50 and Newport 100 provide significantly more renewable energy but at higher costs. Customers prioritizing green energy would pay more but contribute substantially to sustainability.

3. Duration & Stability

The Rhode Island Energy Last Resort Service rate is only set until September 30, 2025 , while the Newport Community Electricity Program offers fixed rates until November 2025 .

If Last Resort Service prices increase after September 2025, opting for Newport Standard or Newport Basic could be more stable in the short term.

Recommendation

For cost savings : Newport Basic is the lowest-priced option.

For balancing cost and sustainability : Newport Standard (Community Default) is a solid middle ground.

For maximum renewable energy support: Newport 100 ensures 100% clean energy, albeit at the highest rate.

For more information or to enroll, visit newportcommunityelectricity.com or call NextEra Energy Services Rhode Island at (855) 743-1101.

