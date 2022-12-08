BREAKING: WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to prison in Russia, has been freed in a prisoner-swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor “Merchant of Death” Bout, and is now in US custody on a plane headed home.

Griner was arrested in Russia on Feb. 17 for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil. Griner had been serving her nine year sentence in a Russian penal colony.

President Joe Biden announced Griner’s release on Twitter, writing: “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”

