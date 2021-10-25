RIP Elizabeth Marion (Matter) Chambers

Elizabeth Marion (Matter) Chambers, 100 years old, of Newport, RI, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Grand Islander Center in Middletown.

She was the devoted wife of the late Archie William Chambers for 67 years.

Born in Newport on February 10, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lilla (Rodda) Matter.

Betty graduated from Rogers High School in 1938. In early 1939 she was employed by the New England Telephone Company as an operator. She worked there for five years, returning intermittently as she raised her children. From 1965 to 1978 she was employed as a cashier by the Newport Gaslight Company which later became part of the Providence Gas Company.

A life-long member of Trinity Church, she contributed to the church in many ways. She was a Sunday School teacher and youth group counselor, a member of the Garden Guild, and served as a greeter and tour guide at Trinity. A long-time member of Trinity Circle, the church’s women’s group, she served as its president for 28 years. Continuing a practice of helping others, Betty volunteered to serve on the Trinity Church Pastoral Care Committee to visit shut-ins and nursing home residents.

Betty was an avid gardener and bowler. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and crafts and loved music and ballroom dancing with her husband and their friends. She was a member of Church Women United of Newport County, The Edward King House Senior Center, Middletown and Portsmouth Senior Centers, AARP, Newport Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, International Sunshine Society, several bowling leagues, and Friends of Ballroom Dancing. But most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family on holidays and at gatherings.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Woodbury of Warwick, RI and Nancy Davey of Charlestown, RI, seven grandchildren; Debra Quinton, Dawne Smart, Catherine Mosher, Michael Woodbury, Matthew Woodbury, Sean Davey and Patrick Davey, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She also leaves many cousins and several nieces and nephews.

She was the mother of the late Archie William Chambers, Jr. and the sister of the late Charles Herman Matter, Jr. Amy Matter Williams, and Marion Louise Matter.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM in Trinity Church, Queen Anne Square, Newport. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Churchyard in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Trinity Church Altar Society, One Queen Anne Square, Newport, RI 02840.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!