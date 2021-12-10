Bristol Police recover body in water near Hope Street

Bristol police said a body was found in the water near the Lobster Pot restaurant on Hope Street on Thursday.

The person has not been identified but police are investigating if it was the body of the 39-year-old Prudence Island woman who jumped off of the Prudence Island Ferry on Monday evening.

The body was found in the area of the Coast Guard search zone.

The Bristol Fire Department retrieved the body from the water.

