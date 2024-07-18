Capt. Kailie Benson Retires and Passes the Torch to Capt. Jamie Frederick to Lead Coast Guard Sector Boston

In a formal change-of-command ceremony held on Friday at Coast Guard Base Boston, Capt. Kailie Benson transferred the command of Coast Guard Sector Boston to Capt. Jamie Frederick.

Capt. Benson, who assumed command in 2021, has been at the helm of Sector Boston as the Sector Commander and Captain of the Port of Boston. Throughout her tenure, she oversaw all Coast Guard missions from Plymouth, Massachusetts, to the New Hampshire state border, extending 200 nautical miles offshore. Under her command were over 1,500 active duty, reserve, civilian, and auxiliary personnel. She also managed seven cutters and 22 boats across four multi-mission stations and an aids to navigation team. Her leadership ensured the protection and security of vital infrastructure, the rescue of mariners in distress, enforcement of federal law, maintenance of navigable waterways, and responses to maritime transportation system and coastal region hazards.

Reflecting on her service, Benson remarked, “I am very proud of the work done each day by the entire Coast Guard Sector Boston team in service to the people of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to our country. They do the hard work of preventing crises as well as responding when crises happen. From search and rescue to protecting the maritime transportation system that supports $8.2 billion in vital commerce that calls in the port of Boston, they answer the call every day. I am also consistently impressed by the commitment and professionalism of our port partners, including federal, state, and local agencies. Together we are stronger.”

Following the ceremony, Benson retired from the Coast Guard after 31 years of distinguished service.

Capt. Jamie Frederick now steps in as the eighth commander of Coast Guard Sector Boston. Prior to this role, he served as the enforcement branch chief at the First Coast Guard District, overseeing maritime law enforcement, security operations, and cutter management across the northeastern U.S. He also coordinated search and rescue missions, including the notable search efforts for the submersible that went missing near the Titanic site in June 2023.

The change-of-command ceremony, a revered military tradition, symbolizes the seamless transfer of responsibility and authority within the chain of command.

Friday’s ceremony took place along the historic waterfront of Boston, a city deeply intertwined with Coast Guard history. Boston Light, built in 1716 at the entrance to Boston Harbor, holds the distinction of being the country’s first light station and last manned lighthouse. The first operational Revenue Cutter, Massachusetts, was constructed in Newburyport and commanded by Boston’s own Capt. John Foster Williams, a Revolutionary War hero. Additionally, the historic Hull Lifesaving Station, located southeast of Boston, was home to legendary lifesaver Joshua James. During World War II, Coast Guardsmen patrolled the harbor’s shores, and the Coast Guard Cutter Pequot laid underwater indicator loops to detect enemy ships.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

