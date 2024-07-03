Body Recovered Off Newport’s Ocean Drive

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed on Wednesday that a body was recovered off Ocean Drive in Newport, near Brenton Point State Park.

Authorities are awaiting identification from the state medical examiner to determine if the body is that of a 20-year-old East Providence man who went missing in the water in late June. The discovery of the body comes as part of an ongoing investigation by local law enforcement.

Further details will be released as they become available.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

