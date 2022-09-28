Broadway sidewalk bumpout construction and street improvements are now underway through December

Work is underway on some significant pedestrian improvements at the Friendship Street intersection along Broadway, where crews this week have begun replacing sidewalks, upgrading traffic and pedestrian signals, and installing pedestrian-friendly “bumpouts” to make it easier to cross the street.

The sidewalk bumpouts are being constructed similar to those found as part of the Broadway Streetscape project while new underground utilities, traffic signal equipment, and fresh pavement is also being installed.

The Bliss Road intersection will also be narrowed to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety.

In addition to the Broadway-Friendship area improvements, signage improvements will also be completed from Marlborough Street to Cranston Street.

Motorists are advised that over the next several weeks, Broadway will be reduced to one travel lane during working hours as the roadway surface is removed. In November and December, new curbing and sidewalks will be installed.

Please note that parking may be restricted in the area during work hours, which are set for 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekday, however pedestrian access to local businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

