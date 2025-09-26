Obituary: Steven J. Lalli (1958-2025)

Steven J. Lalli, 66, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Born October 24, 1958, in Newport, he was a son of the late Joseph and Barbara (Ring) Lalli of Newport.

Steven graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, Class of 1978. A devoted fan of his beloved Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants. Known for his big heart and caring nature, Steven touched the lives of everyone around him. He especially cherished the time he spent with his son, Jay. Whether fishing, playing golf, quahogging, or simply enjoying the outdoors together. The bond they shared was the greatest joy of his life.

Steven is survived by his loving son, Jay and his wife Amanda, Jay’s mother, Annmarie Thibault, his brother and best friend, Joseph Lalli Jr; and nieces, Gilda Lalli (Johnathan Goodison), Alexandra Lalli (Rob DeVeney), and Johanna Lalli and her son JJ.

The family wishes to thank and acknowledge all the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Services will be private.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to The Hillside Charitable Organization, Inc., P.O. Box 594, Newport, RI 02840.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!