Buzzing Around Newport: Sailing into 25 more years

When two coastal communities with international sailing reputations come together to celebrate their 25th anniversary, you can be sure the itinerary is thoughtfully curated. Last week, a 40-member delegation from Kinsale, Ireland, experienced many of Newport’s iconic locales. Their visit included tours of the historic mansions, City Hall, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, the Museum of Newport Irish History, St. Mary’s Church, and the under-construction Rogers High School. They also attended receptions at the Edward King House, Hibernian Hall, and Gardiner House. Michael Frawley, Jr., Janice Twomey Nolan, and Tomas O’Brien even rang the bell at the Colony House to close out a special 25th anniversary reaffirmation ceremony.

On the evening of April 12, the delegation gathered at The Sailing Museum & National Sailing Hall of Fame for a celebration catered by McGrath Clambakes. Discover Newport’s recently retired CEO, Evan Smith, was on hand to welcome original twinning members such as John Twomey, Michael Frawley, Sr., and Dermot Collins. The twinning dates back to the days when Discover Newport was known as the Newport County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, and Representative Paul Crowley served as board chairman. Crowley, along with David Kerins, the late Joe Brady, and Jerry Harrington, helped launch the enduring relationship that continues today through chef exchanges, rugby tournaments, and educational programs.

Many attendees also noted the instrumental role Kathryn Farrington has played in nurturing the bond between the two communities over the years. This year, a committee of 18 volunteers spent several months organizing the week’s program—described by Bandon-Kinsale Mayor Gillian Coughlan as an important exercise in soft diplomacy. “No matter what happens in the world, everyone in this room could feel comfortable reaching out to one another for guidance, support, or help,” said Coughlan, underscoring the vision President Dwight D. Eisenhower had in 1956 when he created the Sister Cities program to promote international understanding through people-to-people connections.

Committee Chair Rick O’Neill described the partnership as “moving from strength to strength.” With two of those strengths being friendship and great food, it’s no surprise that some Newporters are already planning to visit Kinsale this October for its International Gourmet Food Festival, which features whimsical events like the Mad Hatters Taste of Kinsale, a Fruits de Mer lunch, and a Brat Pack-themed evening.

