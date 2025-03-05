Buzzing Around Newport: Thompson PTO Throws It Back for Students

Who doesn’t love an opportunity to step back into an old persona for charity? That’s exactly what a group of parents and teachers did on March 1 at Queen Anne’s Loft for a fundraiser benefiting the Thompson Middle School PTO.

A throwback theme meant no decade was off-limits, and most were represented. Michele Mathews channeled Madonna, while Sybil Grayko embraced her inner band groupie. Kate Borgueta went straight for early ’90s grunge. Josh Hammond was a standout with his big-band hair, while Olga and Matt Curnen fully embraced the ’80s. Jen Milburn donned a Pop Swatch, and Erin Chavous rocked Rainbow Brite. Pops of day-glow accented Michelle McCombe, Dana Spring, and Tricia Donnelly’s glasses. Speaking of statement frames, Sienna Benson and Corey Jones both incorporated stylish specs into their ensembles.

School principal Dr. Michael Browner Jr. stopped by with Newport Community School director Tracy Shea. Event co-chair Brooke Ferreira expressed gratitude for their support, as well as for the event sponsors, especially Newport Hospital and Queen Anne’s Loft for hosting the group. Other patrons included Kirby Perkins Construction, the Fitzpatrick Team, Cordtsen Design Architecture, Newport Fire, Newport Police, BankNewport, Jenkins Construction, Herkworks Architecture, A1 Roofing, and the law firm of Corcoran, Peckham, Hayes, Leys & Olaynack.

Ferreira shared that the event raised more than $8,000, which will support field days for all grades and eight end-of-year celebrations at Thompson Middle School. “It’s all about giving our kids at Thompson Middle School the same experiences and fun we had in middle school,” explained co-chair Josh Hammond, who added that the group also wants to ensure Thompson faculty and staff have the support they need to provide those experiences.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

