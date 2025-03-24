Buzzing Around Newport: Gaelic & Garlic Honors Ralph J. Gizzi

There is a bit of magic that happens on March 18, the day sandwiched between St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day. It is widely known as the perfect apex to celebrate one’s Irish and Italian heritage. Greg Gizzi has been doing just that for more than a decade. He created Gaelic & Garlic with friends to gather and honor his father, the late Ralph J. Gizzi. The tradition has grown into a much-loved community event that benefits the Forum Lodge #391, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

Held at the Vasco da Gama on Fenner Avenue, it was none other than John Dias who greeted attendees upon arrival, busy directing event-goers on where to park in his red fleece vest. Inside the hall, the crowd was split, with some donning red for their Italian heritage and others in green for their Irish roots. It was a festive sight to behold.

Harry Livingston and Scott Crane spent the day before preparing the meal, which featured 82 pounds of corned beef, cabbage, carrots, and potatoes, balanced by pasta in sauce and sausage. Bob Cornett continued working in the kitchen during the event, while Livingston managed the buffet line in his Irish apron.

Each year, Gizzi selects two people to make a toast, one representing Irish heritage and the other Italian. His sister, Diana Ackerman, held the Italian honor this year, while Rick Kelly represented the Irish. Kelly thanked Gizzi and Paula Morris for inviting him and fondly remembered the ‘late, great Ralph Gizzi,’ whom he had known since 1976 when the idea to form Newport Irish Heritage Month began taking shape with Rick O’Neill, Jim Mahoney, and the Honorable Paul Crowley.

In his toast, Kelly reminisced about how events in the seventies were limited to a Saturday parade. The group envisioned expanding the celebration to a month-long series of events showcasing Irish literature, music, culture, and history. Thanks to their efforts, 48 years later, Kelly found himself toasting at a gathering that has become a cherished highlight of the Irish Heritage Month calendar.

