Preservation Society of Newport County to Host Job Fair on March 19

Job seekers looking for a fresh start or a career change will have a prime opportunity later this month. The Preservation Society of Newport County is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 19, from 3-6 p.m. at its headquarters, located at 424 Bellevue Ave.

With nearly 30 full-time and part-time positions available, the event aims to connect candidates with a variety of employment opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and take advantage of on-the-spot applications and interviews. Free parking and refreshments will be provided.

Positions range from seasonal roles during the tourism season to year-round part-time jobs with regular schedules. Full-time roles offer benefits such as health, dental and vision insurance, a 403(b) retirement plan, and a family membership in the Preservation Society. Part-time employees also receive a 403(b) retirement plan and family membership.

In addition to employment opportunities, the job fair will provide information on volunteer positions and internships. Those interested in gaining hands-on experience with Newport’s historic mansions are encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit www.newportmansions.org/about-us/careers-internships.



